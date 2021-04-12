Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

1 dies in early morning shooting in Denver, 1 person in custody

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Denver7
Police tape at a Denver crime scene.
denver police tape.jpg
Posted at 12:24 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 14:24:13-04

DENVER — One person died in a shooting early Monday and police have one person in custody, the department said.

Shortly before 4 a.m., the Denver Police Department said it was investigating a shooting along the 1000 block of S. Parker Road, near the intersection of S. Parker Road and Quebec Street.

One person is in custody, police said.

Around 11:30 a.m., police said the person who was shot had died at the scene. The Office of the Medical Examiner will identify the person.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting