1 dies in early morning shooting in Denver, 1 person in custody

DENVER — One person died in a shooting early Monday and police have one person in custody, the department said.

Shortly before 4 a.m., the Denver Police Department said it was investigating a shooting along the 1000 block of S. Parker Road, near the intersection of S. Parker Road and Quebec Street.

One person is in custody, police said.

Around 11:30 a.m., police said the person who was shot had died at the scene. The Office of the Medical Examiner will identify the person.

This incident remains under investigation.