DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal shooting that took place near the Downtown Denver Skate Park and Commons Park Saturday.

A man was shot and killed in the 2200 block of 19th Street around 7 p.m. Saturday. His identity has not been released.

Police have not said if an arrest was made or released information on a possible suspect.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation. However, police said the incident is not connected to the nearby skate park.