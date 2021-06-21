Watch
1 dead in Denver shooting Sunday evening

Posted at 10:48 AM, Jun 21, 2021
DENVER — One man died in a shooting in Denver late Sunday evening.

Police started to investigate a shooting along the 2500 block of S. Dayton Way, just northwest of Cherry Creek State Park, on Sunday evening, according to a Denver Police Department tweet from 11:39 p.m.

One injured man was found.

Around 10 a.m. Monday morning, police announced the man had died and the shooting was being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators are working to learn more about the suspect or suspects responsible.

Anybody with information on this case should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

