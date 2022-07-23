1 dead in Denver shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after the shooting death of a man early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened sometime before 3 a.m. in the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Monaco Parkway.
Police said a man was located and pronounced deceased on the scene.
No arrests were made. Suspect information was not available.
This is the second overnight shooting in the city Saturday morning.
A shooting in the 1600 block of South Colorado Boulevard left one person wounded.
The victim, who self-transported to the hospital, is expected to survive, police said.