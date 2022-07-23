Watch Now
1 dead in Denver shooting

KMGH
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jul 23, 2022
DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after the shooting death of a man early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened sometime before 3 a.m. in the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Monaco Parkway.

Police said a man was located and pronounced deceased on the scene.

No arrests were made. Suspect information was not available.

This is the second overnight shooting in the city Saturday morning.

A shooting in the 1600 block of South Colorado Boulevard left one person wounded.

The victim, who self-transported to the hospital, is expected to survive, police said.

