1 dead in Denver shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after the shooting death of a man early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened sometime before 3 a.m. in the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Monaco Parkway.

Police said a man was located and pronounced deceased on the scene.

No arrests were made. Suspect information was not available.

This is the second overnight shooting in the city Saturday morning.

A shooting in the 1600 block of South Colorado Boulevard left one person wounded.

The victim, who self-transported to the hospital, is expected to survive, police said.