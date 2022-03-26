1 dead after shooting in downtown Denver’s Ballpark District

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred sometime before 3 a.m. in the 2000 block of Larimer Street in downtown Denver’s Ballpark District, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.

Police arrived to find the adult male victim deceased at the scene. The suspect or suspects were not located, and no arrests have been made.

Multiple bars and clubs are located on that block of Larimer Street. However, it’s unknown if the shooting was connected to any of the businesses in that area.

Police are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting and are working to develop suspect information.