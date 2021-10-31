1 dead, 7 wounded in 6 separate shootings in Denver, Aurora over weekend

DENVER — At least six separate shootings in Denver and Aurora over the weekend has left one man dead and wounded seven others.

The Denver Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that wounded five people Saturday and Sunday, and Aurora police said three people were shot, one fatally, in three separate shootings in their jurisdiction Sunday morning.

The first shooting occurred in Denver early Saturday morning. A man was shot in the 4900 block of N. Dallas Street and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a DPD tweet sent at 3:47 a.m. Saturday. No arrests were made.

Early Sunday morning, Denver police responded to two separate double shootings. The first occurred in the 1300 block of W. Colfax Avenue, according to a DPD tweet stamped at 2:57 a.m. Two men were shot in the Colfax incident and transported to the hospital with serious bodily injury, according to police. No other details were provided.

The second double shooting in Denver occurred in the 1100 block of Winona Court and reported on DPD’s Twitter feed at 7:57 a.m. Two men were shot at the Winona Court address and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No suspect information was released.

In Aurora, police responded to three separate shootings, all occurring Sunday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department. A man in his 50s was shot and killed in the 1500 block of N. Boston Street around 6 a.m., according to an APD tweet.

Police said an argument between the suspect and the victim led to the Boston Street fatal shooting and they are working to identify the suspect, who police said pulled out a firearm during the argument and shot the man. The suspect took off before police arrived. No other details were provided.

Earlier in the morning, two other shootings in Aurora left two women wounded. The first occurring at a house party near 1600 S. Quintero Way. A woman was shot in the leg and self-transported to the hospital, police said. No suspect information was available.

About 10 minutes later, police in Aurora responded to another shooting in the 1200 block of S. Dayton Court. A woman was shot and seriously injured in this incident. Police said they are looking for the suspect, who is only described as a woman.

There were at least five separate shootings in the Denver metro area last weekend that left a 16-year-old boy dead and five others, including three teens, wounded.