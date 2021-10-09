1 dead, 4 wounded in 2 separate shootings, 1 stabbing in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating two separate shootings and a stabbing that left one person dead and four others wounded Friday night into Saturday morning.

Police have released very few details on the three separate incidents and no arrests were announced.

The first shooting occurred sometime around 9:30 p.m. Friday near East 40th Avenue and Chambers Road. One person was shot and killed.

The Denver Police Department tweeted that when officers arrived, they located a shooting victim. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

Shortly after, police were called to the 800 block of South Sheridan Boulevard on a report of a shooting.

Police said two people were shot and transported to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

On Saturday morning, the department tweeted they were investigating a stabbing in the 2800 block of West Howard Place.

Two people were stabbed and transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries.

Anyone with information related to these incidents are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

