1 dead, 1 critically wounded in Denver double shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another critically wounded.

It happened early Saturday morning in the in the 4700 block of North Argonne Street, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.

Police said one victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man walked into a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

No suspect or suspects were apprehended. No descriptions were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7865).

