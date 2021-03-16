Water World COVID-19 testing site to hold last day of testing March 24

DENVER – The COVID-19 testing site at Water World in Federal Heights will hold its last day of testing next Wednesday, March 24, after six months of operations, Adams County said Tuesday.

The site at Water World was one of the largest stood up in the state as the Pepsi Center site in Denver closed and the state started to put up more community-based testing sites across Colorado.

In the past six months, about 205,000 people have been tested there – and clinicians administered up to 4,300 tests per day at one point.

Adams County said that people will be able to get tested through 7 p.m. next Wednesday, March 24, and that people who get tested next week will be able to get results in 2-4 days through a Luminate account with Mako.

“We are so grateful for the partnership with the Governor’s Office, Federal Heights, and MAKO,” said Eva J. Henry, Adams County Commissioner and Board Chair. “This group quickly came together during a crisis and provided a critical service to our community, at no cost, and regardless of insurance status.”

There are still testing options for people who need one in Adams County through health care providers or sites at Riverdale Regional Park in Brighton, Adams City High School in Commerce City, Crossroads Church in Northglenn, Fat Cats in Westminster and Westminster High School. Find more information on how to pre-register and hours of operation by clicking here.

As of Sunday, Adams County’s 7-day rolling average of daily cases was 79 and the 7-day average incidence rate per 100,000 people was 15.1.

