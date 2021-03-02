Violation notices issued for property owner, tenants after weekend off-campus CU Boulder party

BOULDER, Colo. -- The Boulder Police Department and the City Attorney's Office are investigating all possible criminal and civil violations following an off-campus CU Boulder party at an apartment building over the weekend.

The party happened Saturday at The Block apartments near the corner of 14th Street and Euclid Avenue.

A screen recording of a Snapchat video taken by someone at the party was shared on social media, showing dozens of people at the party with no social distancing or masks in sight.

if your students keep partying like this dont even think about reopening pic.twitter.com/qNgAPKapXa — the girl with the trashcan tattoo (@avb_54) February 28, 2021

Anna, who didn't want to share her last name, shared the video on Twitter and TikTok because she wanted to bring attention to what she says is a common problem in college towns across the country.

"The caption [in the video], ‘Your sign to come to Boulder,' really just shows that these people think that partying and breaking the rules and endangering people is a cool, fun college experience that everybody should be doing," she said in a Zoom interview from California.

The party got the attention of Boulder police, and officers were called to the apartment building to break the party up Saturday night.

Anna worries about the implications this large gathering may have on the Boulder community, even if she's not a resident herself.

"I don't care about a party. I don't care about Greek life. I care about the people whose lives have been destroyed and who continue to be destroyed for selfish people to continue to party," she said.

Anna says she's received multiple comments from people calling her a "snitch" and criticizing her for sharing the video.

"I've just been slapped in the face with how many people genuinely do not care about other people," she said. "I don't know how to convince people to care about people."

The street where the apartment building is located has been a problem spot during the pandemic. In October, the City of Boulder issued a mandatory two-week quarantine for four properties on 14th Street. Most were associated with fraternities, according to the city.

CU Boulder is aware of the video. A spokesperson says any student caught violating a public health order won't be allowed on campus for two weeks and will likely face suspension.

CU Boulder has made it clear to our student body that following county public health directives is required under the code of conduct, and the vast majority of our students have followed these directives. When health officials and police have referred cases to our student conduct office, CU Boulder has responded quickly and imposed discipline when violations were established.



Regarding allegations of events over the weekend, we don't have additional information to share at this time. CU Boulder spokesperson

Boulder County Public Health says it is issuing second information notices for violation to both the property owners and the tenants, including those who did not participate in the party.

"If any additional public health order violations occur at the property, Public Health will be able to take legal action as necessary to abate the nuisance, such as, up to and including seeking a court order requiring the property to be vacated until COVID-19 disaster declarations are no longer in effect. We do not want to go to that type of action unless absolutely necessary, and are hoping the parties involved will work with us to solve the issue," a BCPH spokesperson said.

On Jan. 22, 2021, the agency issued a warning notice to the property owners based on gatherings at the property that occurred on or about Nov. 29, Dec. 6, and Dec. 11, 2020.

A representative for the apartment's property management company, Four Star Realty, shared the following statement Monday afternoon: "We have no comment at this time while the investigation is underway by the authorities; we are addressing the matter firmly and with full cooperation of the law enforcement officials."