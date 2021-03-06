Menu

Then and now: A coronavirus in Colorado timeline

Posted at 10:15 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 00:35:46-05

DENVER -- It's been a year since life started to drastically change for all us in Colorado.

As we remember the ones we've lost over the past year, let us also honor the strength and resilience that brought us to this point. After all, we didn't do it alone.

Yes, we stopped meeting in person and stopped shaking hands. Through businesses going bankrupt, schools closing and opening and closing again; through protests - whether it was to demand the state open back up or to demand justice - we were never alone. Though apart, we found ways to reconnect by coming together to howl at 8. And we cheered for frontline workers, the survivors of a novel coronavirus, and for each other, as we found ways to make life a little more bearable in trying times.

As we look back at one of the hardest years of our lives, let us not forget what went through so that we are reminded just how strong we have become over the past year. Click here to view this timeline on your mobile device.

11:45 AM, Feb 27, 2020