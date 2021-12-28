'The Lion King' performances for Tuesday, Wednesday canceled due to COVID-19

DENVER — Tuesday and Wednesday's performances of "The Lion King" have been canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the company, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced Monday.

The group has had to cancel several performances after breakthrough COVID-19 infections were detected within the company.

"The Lion King" is scheduled to take the stage again Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets purchased for Tuesday's and Wednesday's performances will be refunded, according to DCPA.

For ongoing updates, click here.