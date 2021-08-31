State Board of Health votes to require most Colorado health care workers be vaccinated

DENVER — Members of the State Board of Health voted to require the COVID-19 vaccine for workers at hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities in Colorado.

The board adopted the emergency rule in a 6-1 vote during a virtual meeting Monday. The vote came after public testimony from health care providers, doctors and members of the community.

All employees, direct contractors, and support staff at 3,800 licensed health care facilities in Colorado must have received their first dose of the vaccine no later than Sept. 30. They must be fully vaccinated no later than Oct. 31, according to the newly-passed measure.

The vaccine mandate comes after a request from Gov. Jared Polis, who pushed the board to pass rules requiring vaccines for health care workers as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state, largely due to the highly contagious delta variant.

Many of the speakers who participated in the public comment portion of the meeting expressed concerns about the possibility of additional staff shortages if a vaccine mandate were to be imposed. The health care system is already experiencing staffing challenges amid the COVID-19 crisis. But board members who voted for the measure said they have a duty to protect the most vulnerable patients.

The vaccine requirement affects the following types of health care facilities:

Acute Treatment Units

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Assisted Living Residences

Behavioral Health Entity

Birth Centers

Community Mental Health Center

Community Clinic

Community Integrated Health Care

Services Agency

Dialysis Treatment Clinics

Home Care Agencies

Home Care Placement Agencies

Hospice

Hospitals

Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

Nursing Homes

The mandate does apply to individual health care practitioners or staff, nor does it apply to other settings where patients seek medical care including primary care offices and urgent care locations. Additionally, each facility will have the authority to establish their own criteria for medical and religious exemptions.

The board will reconvene in October to vote on permanent rules.

