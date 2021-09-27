Signed up for Colorado’s free rapid at-home testing program but haven’t heard back? Have a little patience

DENVER – If you haven’t heard back from the state after signing up for Colorado’s free rapid at-home testing program, state health officials are asking you to have a little patience.

Gov. Jared Polis announced the revamp of the program during a news conference last Tuesday, saying Coloradans could order them through the state’s Rapid At-Home Testing website and would be receiving them within four to six days.

By Friday, however, many Coloradans were reporting they were getting an error when trying to submit an order or hadn’t yet received a confirmation email from the state.

So what’s going on?

In an email from the state Friday afternoon, a CDPHE spokeswoman said the state is reviewing all the requests that are coming through the enrollment form online and once approved, they’ll send an email confirming eligibility to order through the portal.

By Friday night, several people started receiving the email below, letting them know their request was being reviewed.

Denver7. An email from the Colorado Department of Public Health (CDPHE) confirming a request to order free at-home testing kits from the state is being reviewed.

“Due to high demand, Coloradans can expect an email confirmation within 7-14 days," the spokeswoman told Denver7. She said someone trying to resubmit an order through the portal before they’ve received a confirmation email would receive an error message instead.

People who get approved to receive the free tests will be shipped four BinaxNOW test kits. Each kit includes two tests to be used twice weekly, for a total of eight tests per month. Those wanting more tests will have to reorder them on a monthly basis.

These over-the-counter tests may not be accepted by your employer or your airline, the spokeswoman warned, so be sure to check with them first before relying on one of these kits.