Polis amends and extends statewide mask order; masks no longer required in certain settings

DENVER — Masks are no longer required in certain indoor settings after Gov. Jared Polis amended and extended the statewide mask order in an executive order.

The order will now allow individuals to remove masks in public indoor spaces if 80% of individuals have proof of vaccination. However, it's not clear what type of proof is required.

The indoor mask order remains in effect for all schools statewide and certain other settings. For counties with greater than 35 cases per 100,000 people, the indoor mask order applies to groups of ten or more unvaccinated people indoors and there remains no outdoor mask order.

The mandate was set to expire this weekend, but extended Sunday for another 30 days by an executive order as cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in the state.

More than 960 new cases were reported Sunday. The 7-day positivity rate was 6.01% as of Saturday. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

At the same time, vaccination rates are increasing, although at a declining rate. Forty-five percent of Colorado's population has been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 shot.

In a news release, the Governor’s Office said, "reaching a high level of immunity is what will allow for a life without masks, but before that is possible, many more Coloradans need to get vaccinated."

