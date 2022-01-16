Pandemic stress drives some Colorado teachers from classroom

DENVER (AP) — Teachers across Colorado are closing the book on their careers early due to stress from the pandemic.

The Colorado Sun reports the coronavirus has upended the school day and switched up the routines that teachers and students rely on.

A recent Colorado Education Association report found that 67% of members surveyed by the teachers union said they were thinking about leaving the field in the near future.

That’s a 27 percentage point increase from the 40% of members who indicated they were considering leaving when surveyed last December.

The mounting toll on educators’ mental health also is being felt across the state.