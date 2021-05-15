Not ready to eat inside restaurants? These Colorado cities are keeping outdoor dining a bit longer

DENVER – Coloradans who are fully vaccinated were given the green light Friday to remove their masks in most places, including in public settings.

Despite the new guidance, businesses, local governments as well as local public health departments, can still require them. Additionally, those who are unvaccinated are being encouraged – not required – to wear them, per the latest guidance from the state.

But if you’ve been avoiding restaurants for a while and are now ready to eat out with friends, specifically as the summer months get underway, there are several cities across Colorado which are keeping outdoor dining – at sidewalks, streets and even parking lots – as an option for you and your friends to enjoy.

DENVER

The City and County of Denver has outdoor dining options that include sidewalks, streets and parking lots that will be allowed to run through at least October 2022.

About 300 eateries throughout the city are allowed to operate in this fashion, according to data from the city.

LITTLETON

The City of Littleton began what it called “al fresco evenings” during weekends on Main Street in June of last year in order to not only help local retail businesses hit hard by the pandemic, but also help the struggling restaurant industry.

“Weekends on Main,” which began again this year last Friday, is continuing through Oct. 30 on Fridays and Saturdays.

Main Street will close to all vehicle traffic on Fridays starting at 4 p.m. and reopen on Saturday at 11 p.m. Prince and Curtice Streets will remain open to vehicle traffic through downtown. There will be no Sunday closures, city officials said.

For a list of participating restaurants, click here.

ARVADA

Outdoor dining along downtown streets of Old Town Arvada will continue for at least the next five years after city officials received “enthusiastic approval” of the temporary measure to help struggling businesses last year, according to the Denver Business Journal.

Per the Denver Business Journal, 82% of people have approved of the closures thus far.

Now, city officials will use this half-decade closure of some downtown streets as a study period to determine if the closures should remain in effect permanently.

Click here to view a list of the restaurants participating in this project.

GOLDEN

The City of Golden closed four downtown blocks to vehicles in June of last year to help small local businesses remain afloat when the pandemic hit in early March, according to the Golden Transcript.

About a month or so ago, Golden passed a resolution making outdoor dining seasonal from April through October along Washington Avenue from 11th to 13th Streets and 12th Street from Miner’s Alley to Prospector’s Alley.

Here is a list of participating restaurants in Golden you can go to do dine al fresco.

RELATED HEADLINES –

Polis lifts Colorado mask mandate, outlines 'suggestions' to replace requirements

Denver public health order lifts capacity limits, distancing and mask requirements for most settings