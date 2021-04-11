Hundreds turned away from Dick's Sporting Goods Park Wednesday return for vaccine

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Hundreds of Coloradans who were turned away for their vaccine appointment on Wednesday returned for their rescheduled appointment of Sunday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

More than 630 people had to reschedule for a Sunday vaccination appointment after a number of people experienced adverse reactions from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on Wednesday.

Among those rescheduled was Brady White, who waited over an hour for his initial appointment earlier in the week.

"I actually pulled up and I was the third to last person to get in the lot before they closed it off, and I just sat there. They handed out waters," said White. "They said they'd reschedule us."

White told Denver7 when he heard the mass vaccine drive-thru clinic had shut down for the day because of adverse reactions, he wasn't too shocked.

"I'd done my homework, so I knew that was something that can happen, so I wasn't too concerned about it," he said.

Centura Health decided to no longer administer Johnson and Johnson vaccines at its mass drive-thru clinics because of a national shortage of the shot as well as those adverse reactions.

However, those Johnson and Johnson doses initially meant to be administered at mass drive-thru clinics will still get used.

"We are 100% confident in using the J&J vaccine. We are shifting the use of them to our ambulatory care settings including our physician clinics, so no vaccine in the state will go to waste," said Peter Banko, the President and CEO of Centura Health.

Although White was looking forward to a single visit for his vaccine, he said he was happy with anything.

"I would've preferred to be one-and-done but no real concerns having to do it twice," he said.

Just like many others, he's just looking forward for life to get back to normal.

"I've been playing it safe for the most part, so now I'm not going to go out there and start going wild, but I am looking forward to almost going wild," said White.