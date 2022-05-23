Most of metro Denver moves to medium COVID risk level on CDC dashboard

Much of the Front Range moved from “low” to “medium” risk when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 community levels dashboard Friday.

Denver, Arapahoe, Douglas, Jefferson, Broomfield and Larimer counties switched from low to medium, meaning they have at least 200 new COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 residents. Boulder and Mineral counties were already at the medium level, and the rest of the state was considered low risk.

An order from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment requires masks in congregate settings, like jails, addiction treatment centers and homeless shelters, in counties at the medium or high level.

Masks also will be required in medical facilities in more than half of the state. The current public health order mandates them in counties with “high” or “substantial” transmission on a separate CDC ranking that emphasizes case counts. As of Friday, 43 of Colorado’s 64 counties fell into one of those categories.

