More than 60% of eligible Coloradans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Health and Environment announced Saturday that more than 3 million Coloradans, more than 60.7% of those eligible, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 2.5 million people fully immunized.

With more than 60% of eligible Coloradans having received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state is on track to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of Americans vaccinated by the Fourth of July.

“We’ve successfully protected more than half our state from this deadly virus and I’m proud of the work so many Coloradans have put into reaching this milestone,” said Governor Jared Polis in a statement. “We’ve all hoped for the day when we can take off our mask, hug friends and family, and enjoy the sunshine — this vaccine makes it possible. Each person who gets vaccinated makes our community safer.”

In March, Colorado exceeded its goal of having 70% of residents 70 and older fully vaccinated. But getting Colorado to this vaccination level hasn’t been an easy task.

For the past couple of months, Colorado has seen a decline in interest in getting the COVID-19 vaccine. But the state hopes the recent launch of five $1 million drawings, called Colorado Comeback Cash, will increase interest in the vaccine.

Colorado residents 18 and up who’ve received at least one dose of the vaccine are eligible.

The winner of the first drawing will be announced on June 4. Subsequent winners of the drawings will be announced June 11, 18, 25 and July 7. Residents will need to have received at least one dose of the vaccine by June 1 to be eligible for the first drawing. The last day to qualify is June 30.

There is no need to register for the drawing. Residents who have received the vaccine are automatically entered. The state has a database, Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS), of residents who have gotten at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Colorado Lottery officials will assign a random number to each person in the database and draw a number on the dates mentioned above.

But some residents are having trouble locating their records in the database. A spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Health and Environment tells Denver7 it’s working to get the CIIS updated.

If you are still having trouble, here is what we found out.

Anyone 12 and older is eligible to receive the vaccine. To find a provider, please visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine/where-you-can-get-vaccinated