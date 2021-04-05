Masks no longer required outdoors in Boulder County starting today, rule remains for indoor spaces

BOULDER, Colo. – Face masks are no longer required outdoors in Boulder County starting today, Monday, April 5, but the rule on face coverings still remains for public indoor spaces.

The update to the county’s public health order is the result of an increase in vaccinations, particularly among those in vulnerable populations, said a Boulder County Public Health spokesperson.

Though no longer required under law, public health officials still stress the importance of face masks whenever social distancing cannot be maintained outdoors.

Additionally, county health officials said that even though the state’s executive order provides some additional exemptions based on vaccination status and group size, those exemptions do not apply in Boulder County.

“We know there is pandemic fatigue, and we are grateful to every single resident who continues to take steps to protect themselves and the community by wearing a face covering,” said Lexi Nolen, Boulder County Public Health interim executive director. “While we are making great strides, we need to keep safety guidelines in place for a while longer.”

The changes to the county's updated public health order are as follows:

Boulder County residents must wear a face covering whenever entering or within any public indoor space that is not that person’s residence, or while using or waiting to use the services of any taxi, bus, light rail, train, car service, ride-sharing or similar service, or mass transportation.

All individuals older than ten years old must wear a face covering in public indoor spaces in Boulder County at all times.

When outdoors, individuals are not required to use face covering. However, a face covering is recommended if social distancing cannot be maintained.

Participants of indoor sports must wear a face covering pursuant to Boulder County’s Face Covering Sports Guidance. If playing outdoors, a face covering is not required but is recommended.

The order is in effect for the next 30 days.

Boulder County Public Health says over 110,000 Boulder County residents, representing over 40% of the eligible population, has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.