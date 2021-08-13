Major venues in Colorado will require vaccination proof for future events

DENVER -- Levitt Pavilion was packed Thursday night with more than 1,000 people jamming out to live music.

"I missed live music more than anything," concertgoer Julie Mckenna said.

For her daughter Callie, human interaction was a necessity.

"It’s so nice. My school is online for the whole year. So it’s kind of the first time that I've kind of been in a bigger crowd with a bunch more people," Callie Mckenna said.

The atmosphere was quite normal. Friends and family living life per usual. No masks -- just a good time.

AEG Presents, one of the largest concert promoters in the country, also wants to see the "good time" continue, but increasing cases of the delta variant threatens that expectation.

"We're concerned to say the least," Don Strasburg, the co-president of the company's Denver regions, told Denver7 Thursday.

That's why AEG announced Thursday that vaccination proof will be contingent upon entry to any of their owned or operated venues across the U.S., including six here in Denver, beginning October 1.

"Moving forward, we need to be part of the solution and if we're able to host safe events that don't turn into public health problems," Strasburg said.

While excluding a certain percentage of patrons is a daunting proposition, "there is also a certain percentage of the population who are uncomfortable going to these events right now, because they aren't as safe as they could be," Strasburg said.

There will be a few exceptions to the new policy.

Those under 12 years old and people who can provide proof of a health ailment that prevented them from getting the vaccine may still enter future events without proof of vaccine.