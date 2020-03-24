Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Loss of smell, taste, might signal pandemic virus infection

Posted: 7:07 PM, Mar 23, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-24 01:46:56-04
items.[0].image.alt
Loss of smell, taste, might signal pandemic virus infection

Doctors are reporting that people infected with the pandemic virus may lose their sense of smell and perhaps taste.

The World Health Organization is looking into it, but some experts are already saying that changes in taste and smell might be a useful tool to screen people for infection. They cite reports from South Korea, China and Italy. Virus infection is already a known cause of smell loss, and in some cases it can be permanent.

But in cases of the pandemic virus, it looks more like a temporary effect.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus_1280x720_new.jpg

Coronavirus | Denver7

Stories from Denver7 and the Scripps National Team about novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as it spreads across Colorado and the globe.