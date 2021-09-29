Lawsuit filed against CU Anschutz School of Medicine over vaccine mandate

A Catholic doctor and a Buddhist student have filed a federal lawsuit against the University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine in objection to the school’s mandated vaccine based on their religious practice and beliefs.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Denver, claims that the school of medicine is exercising “overt religious discrimination” against the plaintiffs which causes a “direct threat” and “undue hardship.”

The lawsuit was filed by Thomas More Society (TMS) attorneys on behalf of the pair, who remain anonymous, and are identified as Jane Doe, M.D., and John Doe.

The Catholic pediatrician, who works at Children’s Hospital of Colorado Springs, and is employed by the university, faces “imminent firing over her unwillingness to take a Covid vaccine shot,” according to a TMS news release. The lawsuit seeks “an immediate temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction” to stop adverse actions against the doctor.

Read the rest from our partners at The Denver Post.