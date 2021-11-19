Gov. Polis teases order that would expand access to monoclonal antibody treatment

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A standing order that would expand access to monoclonal antibody treatment is coming, Gov. Jared Polis announced during a press conference Friday.

Under the order, Coloradans would be allowed to refer themselves for such treatment. Currently, Coloradans must be referred for monoclonal antibody treatment by a doctor or health care provider.

Details about the order were not immediately available. However, Gov. Polis said his team plans to issue it over the next 24 hours.

"When we succeed at implementing increased use of monoclonal antibodies, it will reduce the strain on our hospitals and significantly reduce the likelihood that Colorado will breach hospital capacity," the governor said.

As of Friday, 1,518 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. That is 20% of the state's total hospital capacity, according to Gov. Polis.

Out of the 1,518 people hospitalized, 1,244 are unvaccinated while 274 are vaccinated.

The governor urged Coloradans to get vaccinated ahead of the holidays. He also encouraged those who were vaccinated six months ago or longer to get a booster.

"Thanksgiving dinner will be a lot more enjoyable with additional protection," said Gov. Polis.

The governor did not mention a statewide mask mandate. However, when asked about local governments mandating masks or vaccine requirements, Gov. Polis said he supported such decisions.

"We strongly support local governments taking the steps they need to protect members of their public, and that's an important discussion for local public health agencies to have," he said.