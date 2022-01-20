Watch
FEMA gives Colorado $237 million in additional funding for COVID-19 response

Funding to be used for community-based testing sites
Posted at 2:42 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 16:44:45-05

DENVER — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved more than $237.12 million in additional funding for Colorado's COVID-19 response.

The agency says the money will be used to create and operate seven community-based testing sites. Health officials will be able to contract testing and lab services with the funding, including supplies and equipment along with transporting and processing tests.

FEMA has given the state more than $1.8 billion in total COVID-19 assistance to date.

Additional information can be found here.

