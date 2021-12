DENVER — The University of Denver will begin the next semester virtually due rising COVID-19 cases, the university announced Wednesday.

Classes and meetings will be held online until mid-January, with in-person activities returning Jan. 18.

Residential students are welcome to return. The fitness center, community commons and library will be open.

DU is also requiring booster shots by Jan. 31. The university is offering on-campus booster clinics on Jan. 5, Jan. 8 and Jan. 12.