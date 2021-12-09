Watch
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office detective dies from complications after contracting COVID-19

Detective is the 6th first responder to die after contracting the disease since 2020
Posted at 1:59 PM, Dec 09, 2021
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office detective died from complications of COVID-19 Thursday, becoming the sixth first responder in the state to succumb to the disease since the start of the pandemic last year.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Joe Pollack, a 19-year veteran of the department, died early Thursday morning from complications of COVID-19 after contracting the virus while on-duty, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. The post made no mention of the detective’s COVID-19 vaccination status.

Prior to working in Douglas County, Pollack spent 20 years with the New York Police Department (NYPD), retiring as a sergeant. During his tenure at the DCSO, Pollack was assigned to the Special Investigations Unit, the sheriff’s office said.

A procession from Littleton Adventist Hospital took place Thursday morning for the fallen deputy.

Pollack is the fifth first responder to die after contracting the virus in Colorado so far this year.

A Platte Valley paramedic, a Windsor Police Department officer, an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputy, and two deputies with the Denver Sheriff Department are among the first responders who have died after contracting COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic last year.

Detective Pollack is survived by his wife and three children.

