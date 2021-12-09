Douglas County Sheriff’s Office detective dies from complications after contracting COVID-19

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office detective died from complications of COVID-19 Thursday, becoming the sixth first responder in the state to succumb to the disease since the start of the pandemic last year.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Joe Pollack, a 19-year veteran of the department, died early Thursday morning from complications of COVID-19 after contracting the virus while on-duty, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. The post made no mention of the detective’s COVID-19 vaccination status.

Prior to working in Douglas County, Pollack spent 20 years with the New York Police Department (NYPD), retiring as a sergeant. During his tenure at the DCSO, Pollack was assigned to the Special Investigations Unit, the sheriff’s office said.

A procession from Littleton Adventist Hospital took place Thursday morning for the fallen deputy.

So blessed to have our #Blue family take our brother home. Thank you to all those who came out to honor Joe during this procession. #RIPJoe #Blue4Ever https://t.co/HGT6vOQdBV pic.twitter.com/qYZ8A3iGaQ — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 9, 2021

Pollack is the fifth first responder to die after contracting the virus in Colorado so far this year.

A Platte Valley paramedic, a Windsor Police Department officer, an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputy, and two deputies with the Denver Sheriff Department are among the first responders who have died after contracting COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic last year.

Detective Pollack is survived by his wife and three children.