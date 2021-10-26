Denver’s Temporary Outdoor Dining Program, set to end this month, now running through Oct. 2022

DENVER – A temporary city program that helped restaurants expand their serving capacity at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year will continue to operate for another year.

Denver’s Temporary Outdoor Expansions Program, which allows restaurants and bars to operate in outdoor settings adjacent to their businesses, was originally set to expire at the end of this month after it was extended for a year. Information from the city’s website, however, shows it will now run through October 2022.

Mayor Michael Hancock, along with other city officials and members from the Colorado Restaurant Association, was set to announce more on the future of the popular program during an early Tuesday afternoon news conference near the Daughter Thai Kitchen and Bar in downtown Denver.

Hancock is also set to announce more information about eligibility and rules for a permanent outdoor dining expansion, according to the city’s website.

“A permanent program will allow businesses the ability to continue to apply for permits to use private and public space for outdoor dining operations after the temporary program ends in October 2022,” the website states.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information shortly.