Denver will open 3 more community vaccination clinics over the next week

DENVER — More community vaccination clinics are opening in Denver over the next week, city officials announced on Thursday.

The goal of the clinics will be to give access to eligible residents in those areas.

Here are the clinic opening dates and locations:

• Bear Valley Library, opening March 7

· Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, opening March 9

· Barnum Recreation Center, opening March 10

The city previously opened a community vaccination clinic at Montbello Recreation Center on Feb. 18.

Residents near those clinics who are eligible to receive the vaccine can call 720-865-3005 to schedule an appointment. Pre-registration will be required at each clinic; no walk-ins.

Residents who can't leave their home and will be eligible for mobile clinics can also call that number for appointment information.

Mayor Michael Hancock provided the clinic information Thursday in a news conference about COVID-19.

Hancock emphasized that despite more vaccinations every day, "We can't fumble the ball now" and get lax on adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

City officials said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will make it easier to vaccinate more inmates at the Denver County Jail, because the J&J vaccine doesn't have to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, like Moderna and Pfizer.

Hancock and Dr. Bill Burman, head of Denver Health, were also asked about the Rockies' announcement that they will allow 25% capacity to games at Coors Field. Both Hancock and Burman said the decision was "appropriate," is COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing and mask-wearing are followed.