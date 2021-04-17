Denver Public Schools, Denver Health partner for vaccine clinics for teens

DENVER -- Denver Public Schools and Denver Health have partnered to vaccinate teens and students a part of the district.

The schools district and health system will be putting on six different vaccine clinics, with a goal of vaccinating 6,000 teens total.

"We're doing one every weekend day for the next six weeks. Our goal is to do between 300 and 1,000 vaccines a day on Saturday and then the same number of Sunday," said Dr. Steve Federico, a pediatrician with Denver Health.

The first vaccine clinic was held Saturday morning at Evie Garrett Dennis Campus. Among all of the teens at the site getting thier first dose of the Pfizer vaccine was Eugene Madronero.

Madronero, who is 16 years old, was accompanied by his father and told Denver7 he's been anxiously awaiting the day it'd be his turn to get a vaccine.

"Finally I have an opportunity to get a vaccine," he said.

He added that although he's currently learning in-person, getting the shot will give him peace of mind and hope that soon everything will return to normal.

"I do plan on having some fun this summer," said Madronero.

Katelynn Napier was another teen who was vaccinated Saturday.

She was accompanied by her mom, Cory Napier, who told Denver7 seeing her daughter get the shot was a relief off her shoulders.

"I actually am surprised by how relieved I feel. I think I didn't know how anxious I was about it, and now that she's had the shot, it makes me feel an overwhelming sense of relief," she said.

Katelynn told Denver7 although she was nervous about whether getting the vaccine would hurt, she was excited to also feel relieved.

"I'm around people all the time at work and once I just see someone cough or anything I'm just afraid just because you never know with how fast it can spread through the air. I always do get worried especially with having a younger little brother at home," she said.

If you have a teen or a DPS student and would like them to receive a COVID_19 vaccine, you can call the School Based Health Center at 303-602-8958 to schedule a time and date.