Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says he has COVID

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hancock made the announcement in a tweet Saturday.

I've tested positive for Covid and I am now quarantining with mild symptoms. Please, if you haven't been vaccinated, get vaccinated. If you are vaccinated, make sure you get the booster. It's making a big difference in my case. — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) January 1, 2022

The mayor, who has been vaccinated, said his symptoms are mild and he is quarantining.

He urged those who have not yet received the vaccine to do so because he said his vaccination status it is “making a difference” in his case.

While it’s not known what variant of the virus the mayor was infected with, the omicron variant has caused infections to soar in the state and across the country.