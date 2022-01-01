Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says he has COVID

items.[0].image.alt
Denver7.
denver mayor michael hancock_homelessness.jpg
Posted at 4:27 PM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 18:27:14-05

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hancock made the announcement in a tweet Saturday.

The mayor, who has been vaccinated, said his symptoms are mild and he is quarantining.

He urged those who have not yet received the vaccine to do so because he said his vaccination status it is “making a difference” in his case.

While it’s not known what variant of the virus the mayor was infected with, the omicron variant has caused infections to soar in the state and across the country.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus_1280x720_new.jpg

Coronavirus | Denver7

11:45 AM, Feb 27, 2020