COVID burnout rises among Colorado's public health leaders

Jeff Roberson/AP
Dr. Shane Wilson performs rounds in a portion of Scotland County Hospital set up to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Memphis, Mo. The tiny hospital in rural northeast Missouri is seeing an alarming increase in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 11:49 AM, Sep 18, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — More than 40% of local public health leaders in Colorado have left their positions, mostly due to COVID fatigue.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports many of them oversaw rural areas including Baca, Bent, Rio Grande and Teller counties. The exodus means some of the positions are being filled temporarily by people who often have little experience with public health.

Some of the leaders' complaints include being questioned, threatened with lawsuits and called names at community meetings.

Many health experts say the search to find a qualified person to manage public health in rural areas can take a long time compared with more urban areas with a larger candidate pool.

