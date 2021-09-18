COVID burnout rises among Colorado's public health leaders

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — More than 40% of local public health leaders in Colorado have left their positions, mostly due to COVID fatigue.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports many of them oversaw rural areas including Baca, Bent, Rio Grande and Teller counties. The exodus means some of the positions are being filled temporarily by people who often have little experience with public health.

Some of the leaders' complaints include being questioned, threatened with lawsuits and called names at community meetings.

Many health experts say the search to find a qualified person to manage public health in rural areas can take a long time compared with more urban areas with a larger candidate pool.