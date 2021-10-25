Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for October 25-October 31, 2021

More than 727,500 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 41,500 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

READ MORE: List of Colorado businesses that are open

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, October 25

4 p.m. | Latest COVID-19 data

Here are the latest coronavirus numbers for Colorado — a reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

727,506 cases (+6,886)

41,576 hospitalized (+167)

64 counties (+0)

3,871,277 people tested (+18,562)

11,912,996 test encounters (+90,638)

8,086 deaths among cases (+57)

8,363 deaths due to COVID-19 (+57)

6,386 outbreaks (+7)

The latest hospital data showed 1,170 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 62 more than Sunday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 8.46% - a positivity rate not seen since Dec. 17, 2020. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 3,856,911 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado, and 3,549,979 people have been fully vaccinated.

Click here for the COVID-19 live blog for Oct.14-Oct. 24, 2021.