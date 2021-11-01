Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Nov. 1-7, 2021

More than 740,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 42,000 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, Nov. 1

5 a.m. | Colorado releases new, updated public health orders

On Sunday evening, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced amendments and extensions to the state's public health orders. It also issued one new order. This move comes in the wake of an increase in cases across the state.

According to the state, these are the amendments and new order:



Public Health Order 20-38 (extended): The order includes limited requirements to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Colorado. It requires face coverings in some settings. The Order also includes hospital reporting requirements to provide the state with critical information to assess the statewide capacity to provide necessary medical care and services to Coloradans.

Public Health Order 21-01 (amended and extended): The order now includes a provision requiring providers to administer second shots and any additional or booster shots regardless of where the individual received prior vaccinations. It also requires providers to administer vaccines to any individual who self-attests that they meet the criteria approved by the FDA and recommended by CDC. Finally, it requires vaccine administrators to submit vaccination and demographic data to CDPHE within 48 hours of administration.

Public Health Order 21-02 aims to give hospitals greater capacity to serve Coloradans during the pandemic. It requires hospitals, hospital-owned Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and outpatient surgery centers to delay cosmetic procedures for up to six months if the delay would not cause harm to life, limb or function.

