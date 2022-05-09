Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for May 9-May 15, 2022

More than 1,392,800 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than xx have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, May 9

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

1,392,887 cases (+3,061)

62,198 hospitalized (+43)

64 counties (+0)

4,877,867 people tested (+4,858)

17,542,095 test encounters (+44,253)

12,489 deaths among cases (+2)

13,247 deaths due to COVID-19 (+7)

8,704 outbreaks (+21)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 110 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 7 more than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 6.62%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 4,472,133 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,038,267 have been fully vaccinated.

Click here for the COVID-19 live blog for May 2-May 8, 2022.