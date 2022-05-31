Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for May 30-June 5, 2022

More than 1,447,800 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 62,800 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Latest updates:

Tuesday, May 31

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Today's data includes numbers from the weekend and the Memorial Day holiday.

1,447,882 cases (+6,410)

62,894 hospitalized (+47)

64 counties (+0)

4,925,937 people tested (+6,878)

18,337,415 test encounters (+56,108)

12,549 deaths among cases (+2)

13,331 deaths due to COVID-19 (+5)

8,942 outbreaks (+15)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 163 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 19 more than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 11.82%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Tuesday, 4,486,092 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,050,996 have been fully vaccinated.

Monday, May 30

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

No data available due to the Memorial Day holiday.

