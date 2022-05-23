Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for May 23-May 29, 2022

More than 1,400,500 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 62,600 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Latest updates:

Monday, May 23

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

1,422,590 cases (+3,689)

62,649 hospitalized (+14)

64 counties (+0)

4,905,109 people tested (+5,256)

17,780,404 test encounters (+49,300)

12,513 deaths among cases (-6)

13,302 deaths due to COVID-19 (+4)

8,836 outbreaks (+16)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 144 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 28 more than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 9.25%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 4,481,492 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,046,559 have been fully vaccinated.

3:53 p.m. | Most of metro Denver moves to medium COVID risk level on CDC dashboard

Much of the Front Range moved from “low” to “medium” risk when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 community levels dashboard Friday.

Denver, Arapahoe, Douglas, Jefferson, Broomfield and Larimer counties switched from low to medium, meaning they have at least 200 new COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 residents. Boulder and Mineral counties were already at the medium level, and the rest of the state was considered low risk.

An order from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment requires masks in congregate settings, like jails, addiction treatment centers and homeless shelters, in counties at the medium or high level.

Masks also will be required in medical facilities in more than half of the state. The current public health order mandates them in counties with “high” or “substantial” transmission on a separate CDC ranking that emphasizes case counts. As of Friday, 43 of Colorado’s 64 counties fell into one of those categories.

