Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for May 16-May 22, 2022

More than 1,411,500 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 62,400 have been hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, May 16

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

1,411,558 cases (+4,153)

62,464 hospitalized (+13)

64 counties (+0)

4,890,972 people tested (+5,256)

17,657,991 test encounters (+49,570)

12,518 deaths among cases (+5)

13,275 deaths due to COVID-19 (+6)

8,775 outbreaks (+10)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 116 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 6 more than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 8.61%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 4,476,759 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,042,400 have been fully vaccinated.

Click here for the COVID-19 live blog for May 9-May 15, 2022.