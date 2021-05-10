Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for May 10-May 16, 2021

More than 523,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 28,600 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, May 10

4:50 p.m. | Latest Colorado COVID-19 data

Here are the latest coronavirus numbers for Colorado, as of 4 p.m. Monday, with the change from Sunday in parentheses:

524,190 cases (+881)

28,650 hospitalized (+12)

64 counties (+0)

2,960,718 people tested (+3,264)

8,068,748 test encounters (+19,686)

6,357 deaths among cases (+0)

6,520 deaths due to COVID-19 (+12)

5,130 outbreaks (+11)

The latest hospital data showed 703 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 10 fewer than Sunday. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate is 4.98%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 2,732,212 people in Colorado had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,183,907 people were fully immunized.

Click here for the COVID-19 live blog for May 3-May 9, 2021.