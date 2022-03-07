Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for March 6-March 13, 2022

More than 1,320,600 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 60,200 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Latest updates:

Monday, March 7

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

1,320,644 cases (+3,197)

60,219 hospitalized (+65)

64 counties (+0)

4,777,847 people tested (+5,232)

16,756,666 test encounters (+41,937)

11,826 deaths among cases (+16)

12,641deaths due to COVID-19 (+62)

8,404 outbreaks (+7)

The latest hospital data show 305 beds in use by patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, 10 fewer than Sunday. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 3.11%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Sunday, 4,425,063 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 3,967,546 have been fully vaccinated.

