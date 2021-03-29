Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for March 29-April 4, 2021

More than 458,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and 25,351 have been hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Latest updates:

Monday, March 29

4:45 p.m. | ¿Tienes preguntas sobre las vacunas contra el Covid-19? El gobernador y un experto en el tema las responderán en un panel virtual este lunes

Miembros del Grupo de Trabajo de Equidad de Vacunas del estado de Colorado ofrecerán un panel virtual para la comunidad Latinx de Colorado en donde responderán cualquier pregunta que tenga sobre las vacunas contra el Covid-19.

Entre los panelistas de este panel virtual se encuentran: El gobernador Jared Polis; el Dr. Edwin Asturias, un especialista en enfermedades infecciosas pediátricas de la Universidad de Colorado, y quien manejó la respuesta ante la pandemia y el proceso de vacunación en Guatemala; y Virginia Garcia, coordinadora de divulgación comunitaria praa 9HealthFair.

Para participar, dele clic a este vínculo de Zoom.

4 p.m. | Latest COVID-19 data from Colorado

459,361 cases (+807)

25,367 hospitalized (+15)

64 counties (+0)

2,715,519 people tested (+3,391)

6,919,702 test encounters (+10,420)

6,092 deaths among cases (+0)

6,208 deaths due to COVID-19 (+12)

4,244 outbreaks (+9)

The latest hospital data showed 382 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 7 more than Sunday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 4.09% on Saturday. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 1,607,282 people have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 969,049 people have received two doses.

9:40 a.m. | Kaiser Permanente announces way to help seniors get transportation to vaccine

Many seniors around Colorado have difficulty finding or paying for transportation to go get their vaccine. Kaiser Permanente has announced new support to alleviate cost and increase availability of transportation options along the Front Range for seniors to get their COVID-19 vaccination. It will collaborate with eight transportation service providers and will provide $45,000 to ensure seniors with Medicare and other older adults can get a ride to receive their vaccination.

The eight companies are:



Via Mobility Services (Boulder and most of the Denver metro area)

Aging Resources of Douglas County

Castle Rock Senior Activity Center

Silver Key (Colorado Springs)

Envida (Colorado Springs)

Senior Resource Development Agency (Pueblo)

Senior Alternatives in Transportation (Fort Collins/Loveland)

60+ Ride (Weld County)

In addition, Kaiser Permanente recently gave $310,000 to four local safety net health care providers along the Front Range to help advance virtual care delivery for underserved communities in Colorado. They are:



Colorado Coalition for the Homeless

Denver Health and Hospital Authority

STRIDE Community Health Center

Clinica Family Health Services

9:35 a.m. | Colorado Vaccine Equity Taskforce encourages Latinx community to join Spanish-language panel

Members of the Colorado Vaccine Equity Taskforce are offering an opportunity for Spanish-speaking members of the Latinx community to hear from Dr. Edwin Asturias, a leading COVID expert, plus Gov. Jared Polis about COVID-19 vaccines. They can also ask their questions.

Asturias is a pediatric infectious disease specialist with the University of Colorado.

You can join the panel by clicking here. (Denver7 is working to confirm the start time.)

