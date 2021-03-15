Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for March 15-March 21, 2021

More than 443,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and 24,200 have been hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Latest updates:

Sunday, March 21

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado

Here are the latest coronavirus numbers for Colorado, as of 4 p.m. Sunday, with the change from Saturday in parentheses:

450,630 cases (+802)

24,490 hospitalized (+8)

64 counties (+0)

2,681,036 people tested (+3,718)

6,742,446 test encounters (+21,515)

6,073 deaths among cases (+5)

6,149 deaths due to COVID-19 (+0)

4,157 outbreaks (+0)

The latest hospital data showed 363 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 3.97% on Saturday. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Sunday, 1,366,701 people have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 862,360 people have received two doses.

Saturday, March 20

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado

Here are the latest coronavirus numbers for Colorado, as of 4 p.m. Saturday, with the change from Friday in parentheses:

449,828 cases (+1,466)

24,482 hospitalized (+30)

64 counties (+0)

2,677,318 people tested (+6,784)

6,720,931 test encounters (+21,515)

6,068 deaths among cases (+5)

6,149 deaths due to COVID-19 (+0)

4,157 outbreaks (+0)

The latest hospital data showed 369 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 3.97% on Friday. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Saturday, 1,366,701 people have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 862,360 people have received two doses.

Friday, March 19

6:45 p.m. | Colorado to adjust dial again next week, ending personal gathering limits and loosening restrictions

Colorado will again being changing its COVID-19 dial system next Wednesday to allow counties to have more flexibility in easing business restrictions as the state vaccinates more people.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced the changes in a news release issued at 6 p.m. Friday. The department is taking feedback on the proposed changes until noon on Monday before finalizing the dial changes on Tuesday, which will go into effect Wednesday.

“Coloradans have made significant sacrifices to reduce disease transmission, so it is time to update the dial to reflect this reality, plus the increasing number of people who are immunized,” said CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan. “This updated proposal is based on Colorado's disease and vaccination rates, plus input from local public health agencies and local governments, and we are seeking the public's help to refine it further.”

The CDPHE says that by mid-April, it will again make changes to “move to a more local model, allowing local public health agencies to assume more control over capacity restrictions that are currently determined by the dial.” It last changed the dial in early February.

Among the changes in the latest proposal are:

· No more state limits on personal gathering sizes, but a request that people follow the CDC’s guidance to avoid large gatherings.

· Counties will be able to apply for the least restrictive phase, Level Green, if they have 35 or fewer COVID cases per 100,000 people. The metric had previously been 15 cases per 100,000 people.

· In Level Green, bars, gyms and indoor event spaces will be able to operate at 50% capacity of up to 500 people, whichever is fewer, but most other restrictions were removed.

· Counties at Level Blue will be allowed to open bars to 25% capacity of 75 people, whichever is fewer.

· Level Blue and Level Green outdoor event spaces will no longer have capacity restrictions, but counties can choose to implement them at the local level

· Retail, offices, and non-critical manufacturing locations in counties in Level Blue can operate up to 75% capacity, up from 50%.

· Level Blue 5-Star businesses can operate with up to 60% capacity if not exceeding 50 people above the caps for restaurants and indoor events, and 25 people above the cap for gyms.

You can find more on the capacity restrictions in the draft proposal by clicking here. And you can find more on the updated “Dial 3.0” metrics proposal by clicking here. Coloradans can review the changes by clicking here and submit feedback here.

Click here to read the full story.

5:50 p.m. | Community-based vaccination clinics over next week

As the state moves into Phase 1B.4 of the vaccination plan and simultaneously works to vaccinate underserved communities, the state is partnering with local organizations and groups of people to vaccinate people at pop-up clinics across the state over the next week.

None of the clinics are accepting walk-in appointments, however, and people need to have appointments to attend.

“I’m grateful to every partner across our state who is working day and night to ensure that shots are getting into arms and Coloradans are getting the protection they need from this deadly virus. Equitable distribution of the vaccine is essential to getting back to normal and building back stronger,” said Governor Jared Polis.

Below is a list of the clinics and the dates they will be operating. You can find more on what the people operating the clinics and receiving the vaccinations there have to say by clicking here.

Friday, March 19, 2021

Whittier Neighborhood Association

The Arc Arapahoe and Douglas

Saturday, March 20

Denver Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval/Regis Square

Littleton High School/Rep. David Ortiz

Inner City Health

DSST: College View High School

Sacred Heart Catholic Church/San Luis Valley Area Health

Sunday, March 21

New Life Christian Fellowship Church

Colorado Primary Care Clinic, Inc.

Monday, March 22

New Direction

YWCA Pueblo

The Arc Pikes Peak Region

Tuesday, March 23

Every Child Pediatrics

Advance Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine

The Light of Christ Church

PASCO

Wednesday, March 24

Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association

Zion Senior Center

Focus Points Family Resource Center

Thursday, March 25

Voces Unidas

Park Church

Mercy Housing Inc.

4 p.m. | Colorado reports nearly 1,800 new cases of the coronavirus in 24 hours, over 160 new hospitalizations overall

Colorado reported nearly 1,800 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, with over 160 new hospitalizations overall in a 24-hour period. Here's the latest from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

448,362 cases (+1,782)

24,452 hospitalized (+163)

64 counties (+0)

2,670,534 people tested (+8,193)

6,685,482 test encounters (+41,967)

6,065 deaths among cases (+5)

6,149 deaths due to COVID-19 (+7)

4,150 outbreaks (+13)

The latest hospital data showed 370 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 25 fewer than Thursday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 3.87% on Thursday. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Wednesday, 1,305,521 people have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 817,003 people have received two doses.

5:05 a.m. | No Easter Sunrise Service at Red Rocks

The Colorado Council of Churches canceled the 2021 Easter Sunrise Service at Red Rocks Amphitheatre due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19. An online worship service will be provided.

Thursday, March 18

8:54 p.m. | Four vaccination sites being organized for restaurant workers

Four sites have been organized to vaccinate restaurant workers, who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

In coordination with the Colorado Restaurant Association, Eat Denver and local chambers, the Vaccine Task Force and Equity Outreach Team organized sites in Summit, Larimer and El Paso counties on Tuesday March 23 and one site in Denver on Monday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 23.

Further details were not yet released.

4 p.m. | Latest COVID-19 data in Colorado

Colorado reported more than 1,200 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, with 11 new hospitalizations for suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19.

446,580 cases (+1,242)

24,289 hospitalized (+28)

64 counties (+0)

2,662, 341 people tested (+5,510)

6,643,515 test encounters (+32,430)

6,060 deaths among cases (+11)

6,142 deaths due to COVID-19 (+11)

4,137 outbreaks (+6)

The latest hospital data showed 395 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 15 more than Wednesday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 3.63% on Thursday. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Wednesday, 1,275,244 people have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 791,238 people have received two doses.

7:30 a.m. | Colorado unemployment numbers

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported today that an estimated 11,633 regular initial unemployment claims were filed during the week ending March 13. There were also 1,473 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims filed for the same week.

Since mid-March 2020, an estimated total of 869,593 regular initial unemployment claims have been filed and a grand total of 1,127,465 claims were filed, when the PUA program is included.

For the week ending on March 6, a combined total of 257,881 continued claims were filed from the regular UI (90,965), PUA (52,109), and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) (114,807) programs.

CDLE estimates those continued claims were filed by approximately 210,799 individuals (82,301 for regular UI; 50,077 for PUA, and 78,421 for PEUC).

Wednesday, March 17

11:30 p.m. | Denver Sheriff Department vaccinates first individuals in custody

The Denver Sheriff Department (DDC) and Denver Health medical staff distributed the first COVID-19 vaccines to individuals in-custody who are 60 years old and up Wednesday.

In total, 22 individuals received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. If they’re released prior to receiving their second dose, resources will be provided to them by Denver Health.

The department will continue to vaccinate eligible individuals based on the state’s phased plan. DDC has also ordered Johnson & Johnson vaccines that will also be offered to people in-custody.

4 p.m. | Latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

The latest data from the CDPHE shows hospitalizations for suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 slightly decreased Wednesday, after experiencing increases over the last two days. Health officials said during a news conference Tuesday the state had reached a high plateau, and mask wearing and other safety guidelines would need to continue to be followed to prevent cases from surging before the general public is vaccinated.

445,338 cases today (+626)

24,261 hospitalizations (+11)

64 counties

2,656,831 people tested (+2,341)

6,611,085 test encounters (+13,493)

6,049 deaths among cases (+1)

6,131 deaths due to COVID-19 (+5)

4,131 outbreaks (+31)

The latest hospital data showed 380 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 8 fewer than Tuesday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 3.52% on Tuesday. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Tuesday, 1,252,829 people have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 773,511 people have received two doses.

3:15 p.m. | Kroenke Sports and Entertainment submits request for fans in the stands at Ball Arena

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment has submitted a variance request that would allow fans at Ball Arena for Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games, according to the Colorado State Joint Information Center.

The states says it's working with Kroenke on the application and will provide additional information when it becomes available.

6:45 a.m. | First State Community Vaccination Site to open in El Paso County

Colorado will launch its first State Community Vaccination Site at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

Centura Health will operate the drive-thru site.

The site will begin by providing 2,000 vaccines per day, and will increase — as more supply becomes available — up to 6,000 vaccinations per day. It will run from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

If you're eligible, register on Centura Health's website here or call 720-263-5737.

The state is also launching a Community Vaccination Site in Mesa County at the Grand Junction Convention Center today. Four other sites will open in the next few days in Adams, Pueblo, Larimer and Denver Counties.

All vaccinations are free.

Tuesday, March 16

6:50 p.m. | Free at home testing offered to food service employees

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced Tuesday the expansion of the Binax At-Home rapid testing program to food services employees around the state.

The program was originally launched in February for PK-12 teachers, administrators, early childhood educators and other student-facing staff in Colorado schools. The program allows eligible individuals to order free testing kits and test themselves for COVID-19 at home under the guidance of a telehealth proctor.

Food service employees can enroll in the program here. Once applicants are approved, they’ll receive instructions on how to order the kits for free.

“Restaurants’ top priority has always been keeping guests safe and healthy. We are thrilled that this resource will be available to our industry as an additional means to that end,” said Sonia Riggs, President and CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association. “We hope the Binax At-Home program, in combination with vaccine distribution to restaurant workers, can help create a clear path to safely welcoming Colorado’s communities back into restaurants at full capacity.”

For more information on home testing, visit here.

4:20 p.m. | Colorado lanza sitio web más robusto para proveer información esencial sobre el Covid-19 en español

El Departamento de Salud Pública y Medio Ambiente de Colorado (CDPHE, por sus siglas en inglés) ha lanzado un sitio web más robusto para proveer información del Covid-19 en español para la comunidad Latina en Colorado.

El sitio web, covid19.colorado.gov/espanol, ayudará a que los lectores en español puedan mantenerse al día con lo que está pasando con la respuesta estatal ante la pandemia, para que puedan acceder a información sobre el acceso a vacunas, buscar ayuda y obtener directrices esenciales para ayudar a protegerlos del virus.

Anteriormente, el contenido en español estaba disponible en formato PDF en cada página -- ahora, toda la información pertinente al Covid-19 en Colorado está disponible como un sitio web navegable.

El sitio web reflejará toda la información disponible en el sitio web en inglés (covid19.colorado.gov).

La información en español también se puede acceder en esa página de inicio, sobre el margen derecho con el nombre “Español” con un menú desplegable.

4:15 p.m. | Latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado

More than 300 people were confirmed to have COVID-19 Tuesday, a number likely lower due to lower testing of just over 1,250 people, Gov. Jared Polis acknowledged in his press briefing Tuesday. Many testing locations closed due to the weekend winter storm. Here are the latest coronavirus numbers for Colorado, as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, with the change from Monday in parentheses:

444,712 cases (+322)

24,250 hospitalized (+17)

64 counties (+0)

2,654,490 people tested (+1,254)

6,597,592 test encounters (+3,942)

6,048 deaths among cases (+8)

6,126 deaths due to COVID-19 (+11)

4,100 outbreaks (+18)

The latest hospital data showed 388 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 19 more than Monday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 3.42% on Monday. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 1,229,623 people have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 754,123 people have received two doses.

3:12 p.m. | Water World COVID-19 testing site to hold last day of testing March 24

The COVID-19 testing site at Water World in Federal Heights will hold its last day of testing next Wednesday, March 24, after six months of operations, Adams County said Tuesday.

The site at Water World was one of the largest stood up in the state as the Pepsi Center site in Denver closed and the state started to put up more community-based testing sites across Colorado.

In the past six months, about 205,000 people have been tested there – and clinicians administered up to 4,300 tests per day at one point.

Adams County said that people will be able to get tested through 7 p.m. next Wednesday, March 24, and that people who get tested next week will be able to get results in 2-4 days through a Luminate account with Mako.

“We are so grateful for the partnership with the Governor’s Office, Federal Heights, and MAKO,” said Eva J. Henry, Adams County Commissioner and Board Chair. “This group quickly came together during a crisis and provided a critical service to our community, at no cost, and regardless of insurance status.”

Click here to read the full story.

8:25 a.m. | CDPHE says no vaccines lost during storm

The CDPHE said they have not received any reports of vaccine loss due to the weekend storm. Doses were moved last week to places with generators in case the facility lost power.

Monday, March 15

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado

Here are the latest coronavirus numbers for Colorado, as of 4 p.m. Monday, with the change from Sunday in parentheses:

444,390 cases (+422)

24,233 hospitalized (+33)

64 counties

2,653,236 tested (+1,521)

6,593,650 test encounters (+5,417)

6,040 deaths among cases (+2)

6,115 deaths due to COVID-19 (+43)

4,082 outbreaks (+2)

The latest hospital data showed 369 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 3.45% on Sunday. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Sunday, 1,219,093 people have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 744,294 people have received two doses.

12:53 p.m. | Colorado's unemployment rate fell to 6.6% in January

Colorado’s unemployment rate dipped to 6.6% in January – down from a revised December rate of 6.9%, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Monday.

That is still higher than the national unemployment rate of 6.3%, according to the household survey done in January which is used to find the states’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rates.

The number of people employed increased by 15,000 in January and the labor force grew by 6,700, according to the Colorado household survey.

Nonfarm payroll jobs increased by 32,000 from December to January, according to a separate survey of business establishments. The state has gained back 57.3% of the 375,8000 nonfarm payroll jobs lost between last February and April at the start of the pandemic and stay-at-home restrictions.

CDLE Senior Economist Ryan Gedney said the falling COVID-19 case numbers and loosening of restrictions that took place at the beginning of January helped drive down the unemployment rate and said he expects rates could continue to fall further into the spring because more restrictions have been lifted since January.

The leisure and hospitality sector saw around 21,000 job gains in January – by far the most of any sector – as restaurant, bar and hotel restrictions started to loosen. The CDLE said there were no major job losses from December to January.

The state’s annual unemployment rate was 7.3% in 2020 – lower than the national annual rate of 8.1%, and also lower than the annual rates seen in 2010 (9.2%) and 2003, during the previous two recessions, Gedney said.

But nonfarm payroll jobs decreased by 160,800 between January 2020 and January 2021 – about half of which came from the leisure and hospitality sector that has been hardest hit by the pandemic and restrictions.

Gedney said that the finance and insurance, transportation, management and retail and trade sectors had gained back most of the jobs lost during the last year but said jobs in the government sector and mining and logging had not seen near as many gains – mainly due to the dip in oil prices last year and school and university closures.

The Fort Collins, Colorado Springs and Grand Junction areas were all seeing more job recovery than the other metro areas of the state, with Boulder and Greeley lagging in recovery because of their education ties and ties to oil and gas, respectively.

Gedney said steadily declining rates in regular unemployment claims lined up with the drop in the unemployment rate and said it was “reasonable” to believe Colorado could follow the national decline in unemployment rates in February.

He said that the rate of people who are working part-time but would like to be working full time dipped to 5% in January – down 1% from December.

The state’s labor force participation rate is also nearing pre-pandemic levels, Gedney said. Colorado ranked sixth in the nation for the highest participation rate in 2020, which Gedney said was an “encouraging” sign for Colorado.

Click here to read the full story.

10:25 a.m. | Eagle County welcoming pre-registration o Phase 1B.4

Eagle County Public Health & Environment is now offering pre-registration for people in Phase 1B.4, which is set to begin on March 19. This phase includes people who are 50 years old and up, people 16-49 with a high-risk health condition and essential workers. See more about Phase 1B.4 here.

Those selected to get a vaccination — which happens via random drawing — will be contacted by text message or email address.

“This will be a large group of eligibility,” said Heath Harmon, director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment. “It will take several weeks to get through, which is heavily dependent on vaccine supply. Please be patient while waiting for your turn as it can take a few weeks after your registration.”

Click here for details.

8:08 a.m. | Colorado's employment situation

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased in January to 6.6% from the revised December rate of 6.9%, according to a survey of households.

The national unemployment rate dropped by 4/10 of a percentage point from December to 6.3%.

Colorado's labor force grew by 6,700 in January and the labor force participation rate increased by 1/10 of a percentage point to 68.6%, the CDLE reported.

In addition, the number of people employed in Colorado increased by 15,000 in January to 2,972,300. This represents 64% of the state’s population over 16 years old.

The Colorado counties with the highest unemployment rates in January were:



Huerfano - 9.8%

Pueblo - 9.3%

Gilpin - 8.1%

Fremont - 8.1%

Las Animas - 7.9%

Mesa - 7.9%

These unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted and are directly comparable to Colorado’s January unadjusted rate of 6.9%, the CDLE said.

5 a.m. | Many COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites closed today

If you were planning to get a COVID-19 vaccine or test today, check with the facility to ensure they are not closed. Many of these places are not open today.

