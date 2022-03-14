Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for March 14-March 20, 2022

More than 1,325,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 60,200 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Monday, March 14

8 a.m. | Colorado Symphony, Opera, Ballet and DCPA to lift vaccine, mask requirements at the end of the month

Theater goers in Denver will no longer be required to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or wear a mask inside the four resident companies that perform at the downtown Arts Complex by the end of the month.

Starting this Monday, people attending events at the Colorado Symphony and Opera Colorado will no longer be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at the door, or be required to wear a mask during indoor, public performances. The Colorado Ballet will lift these requirements on March 22, followed by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts on March 28.

DCPA officials say the decision to lift these requirements, which have been in place since Oct. 1, 2021, was made “in response to low positivity levels and with guidance from local, state and federal officials.”

The DCPA will continue to monitor the trajectory of the virus in partnership with the CDC, state and local health departments and will adjust as necessary, they said.

The DCPA warned – just like Ball Arena did last week when it, too, lifted its vaccine and mask requirements – that individual touring productions may have their own health and safety requirements, so Denverites are encouraged to check safety requirements before heading out the door.

Though masks remain optional, the DCPA asks for guests to respect others who choose to continue wearing a mask in indoor public settings.

