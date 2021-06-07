Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for June 7-June 13, 2021

More than 500,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 27,000 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, June 7

4 p.m. | Latest COVID-19 vaccine data

547,191 cases (+317)

30,579 hospitalized (+11)

64 counties (+0)

3,095,149 people tested (+2,667)

8,720,145 test encounters (+8,477)

6,625 deaths among cases (+12)

6,783 deaths due to COVID-19 (+13)

5,441 outbreaks (+1)

The latest hospital data showed 447 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 2 fewer than Sunday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate is 2.60%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 3,086,585 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 2,668,709 people have been fully vaccinated.

