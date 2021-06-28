Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for June 28- July 4, 2021

More than 557,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 31,000 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Latest updates:

Monday, June 28

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus numbers

Here are the latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday, with the changes from Sunday in parentheses:

557,004 cases (+229)

31,562 hospitalized (+17)

64 counties (+0)

3,164,353 people tested (+2,122)

9,015,992 test encounters (+6,176)

6,776 deaths among cases (-1)

6,989 deaths due to COVID-19 (+18)

5,492 outbreaks (+0)

The latest hospital data showed 311 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, nine more than Sunday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate is 2.44%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Wednesday, 3,220,608 people had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,931,177 people have been fully immunized.

