Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for June 27-July 3, 2022

More than 1,500,500 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 64,000 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, June 27

11:30 a.m. | Infections of COVID-19 highest since February 2022; hospital demand may have peaked in Colorado, latest COVID-19 Modeling Team report states

Though the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is four times the April low, hospital demand may have already peaked and could continue on a downward trend over the next two months, according to the latest projections from the Colorado School of Public Health’s COVID-19 Modeling Team.

About 1 in every 42 to 55 Coloradans were estimated to be infectious with COVID-19 as of June 14, which translates to about 1% of the total state population, the latest modeling report states, but while the infection rate remains high, the modelers wrote, COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations “will decline over the next few weeks.”

The modelers do caution that “considerable uncertainties” remain about the characteristics of omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 – which studies suggest are better able to escape prior immunity from vaccination or infection. Across the world, the BA.5 variant (more so than BA.4) is leading to an increase in hospitalizations once again in places like Israel, France, the UK and now, the U.S., though the climb in hospitalizations here does not appear to be as steep as that of the original omicron variant.

The modelers wrote that while BA.4 and BA.5 will continue outpacing previous omicron variants, like BA.2.12.1, which made up 52% of all sequenced samples in the state as of June 5, “there is no evidence of increased infection severity due to these variants.”

In its projections, the modeling team estimated hospitalizations for COVID-19 will decrease to less than 200 by August and continue on a downward trend into September.

“At present, our model does not project an additional wave of infections due to BA.4 and BA.5; however, this projection is sensitive to our current assumptions about the characteristics of these subvariants,” the modelers wrote in closing remarks.

The full modeling report can be viewed here.

