Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for June 21-27, 2021

More than 553,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 31,000 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Latest updates:

Monday, June 21

10:47 a.m. | CU Boulder will allow 100% sports capacity in the fall

The four main athletic facilities at the University of Colorado — Folsom Field, the CU Events Center, Prentup Field and the tennis complex on the South Campus — will be at full 100% capacity for events beginning with the new athletic year in August, according to athletic director Rick George.

Folsom is home to CU's football team, the CU Events Center to the men's and women's basketball and volleyball programs, and Prentup Field to the women's soccer team. When weather permits to play outside, the tennis team has its facility on the CU South Campus. The other campus facilities — Kittredge Field (lacrosse), CU's Indoor Practice Facility and Potts Field (track) — host games and events solely in the winter and spring.

"All of us, the student-athletes, coaches and staff are looking forward to welcoming back our fans to every one of our venues after playing before mostly empty seats last year," George said.

