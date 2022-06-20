Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for June 20-June 26, 2022

More than 1,498,800 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 63,700 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, June 20

12:30 p.m. | More than a third of Colorado under "high" COVID-19 community risk

More than one-third of all Colorado counties are under a high level of risk for transmission of the novel coronavirus and should consider wearing high-quality masks in crowded spaces, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Thursday, June 16, the CDC's COVID-19 Integrated County View map showed most of the San Luis Valley and parts the Eastern Plains joined the Western Slope and the Denver metro area in the High community risk level.

The 24 counties in Colorado now classified as high risk for the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 include: Adams, Alamosa, Arapahoe, Bent, Boulder, Broomfield, Chaffee, Conejos, Crowley, Denver, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, La Plata, Lake, Larimer, Mesa, Mineral, Otero, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Rio Grande, San Juan and Sedgwick.

The CDC's updated metrics classify a community in high risk if there are more than 200 new cases per 100,000 people over a 7-day period, and if one of two metrics related to hospitalizations is surpassed during the same time frame — meaning there are more than 10 new hospitalizations per 100,000 people over the past week, or more than 10% of inpatient beds are being used to treat someone for COVID-19.

Under a high COVID-19 community level, the CDC recommends people wear masks indoors and on public transit (preferably a high-quality mask like a KN95 or N95), stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations, and get tested if they start experiencing cold-like symptoms. People at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 should consider taking additional precautions.

As of early Monday afternoon, Colorado reported a 11.20% positivity rate — more than double of what is recommended to curb transmission of the virus — and 323 hospitalizations for COVID-19, levels not seen since early March.

Click here for the COVID-19 live blog for June 13-June 19, 2022.