Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for June 14-June 20, 2021

More than 551,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 30,900 have been hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, June 14

4:30 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here are the latest coronavirus numbers for Colorado, as of 4 p.m. Monday, with the change from Sunday in parentheses:

551,328 cases (+237)

30,903 hospitalized (+8)

64 counties (+0)

3,120,603 people tested (+1,981)

8,830,672 test encounters (+5,837)

6,690 deaths among cases (+1)

6,856 deaths due to COVID-19 (+12)

5,466 outbreaks (+1)

The latest hospital data showed 371 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 8 fewer than Sunday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate is 2.41%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 3,134,335 people in Colorado had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,763,711 people had been fully vaccinated.

